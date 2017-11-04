Apache Junction Police Auxiliary Lt. Wilton Haynes given volunteer service award

The Apache Junction Police Department is proud to announce that Auxiliary Lt. Wilton “Wil” Haynes was recognized with the Service to Others Award at the 16th Annual Volunteer Service Awards by Gov. Douglas Ducey yesterday on Nov. 2.
Lt. Haynes has dedicated himself to serving Pinal County and Apache Junction as a volunteer since 1973. During this remarkable period he has been involved with the following programs: service assistance, department records, safe schools, traffic control, crime scene security, Auxiliary Neighborhood Patrol, training new auxiliary officers and a myriad of other duties.
Since 2012, Mr. Haynes volunteered in excess of 2,874 hours, which has saved the citizens of Apache Junction approximately $64,500.
The award noted that “through his strong volunteer leadership, Mr. Haynes has become an instrumental part of his community.”
“We are very fortunate to have Lr. Haynes working to support the men and women of this great department and the city it serves,” AJPD Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly said. “Lt Haynes is that type of person that seeks no accolades but truly enjoys serving his community and fellow man. My sincere appreciation and commendation to Lt. Haynes for his dedication to service and the governor for recognizing his excellent service to his community and the State of Arizona.”
Editor’s note: Rob McDaniel is AJPD’s community resource coordinator.