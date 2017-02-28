Apache Junction Police Department’s Carlena Lawson honored for 30 years of employment

Feb 28th, 2017 · by · Comments:

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

A 30-year service award was presented at the Feb. 21 Apache Junction City Council meeting to Carlena Lawson of the police department. From left are City Manager Bryant Powell, Ms. Lawson and Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly. She started in 1987 as a clerk-typist at AJPD, became a communication center complaint clerk in 1988, became the administrative clerk in 1990, became a records clerk in 1991, became a dispatcher in 1994 and worked there until about 1997, Chief Kelly said. “In ‘97 she went into the position as the administrative assistant – as we call it today – and she stayed in that position until the present, which she now handles most of our budgets,” Chief Kelly said. “She’s been a solid foundation to the department… Carlena, thank you for your service thus far,” he said.

Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie