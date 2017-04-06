Apache Junction Police Department Capt. Arnold Freeman appointed to committee

Apache Junction Police Department Capt. Arnold Freeman has been appointed to the International Association of Chiefs of Police police administration committee.
The IACP is a professional association for law enforcement worldwide. By maximizing the collective efforts of the membership, IACP actively supports law enforcement through advocacy, outreach, education, and programs. By engaging in strategic partnerships across the public safety spectrum, the IACP provides members with resources and support in all aspects of law enforcement policy and operations. These tools help members perform their jobs effectively, efficiently, and safely while also educating the public on the role of law enforcement to help build sustainable community relations.
One of the many committees the IACP hosts is the police administration committee. The focus of the Police Administration committee is to assess the state of police management and organization; identify major police management and organizational problems and needs; survey new and advanced public and private-sector organizational and management practices; evaluate the degree to which these concepts can be introduced to improve the management and organization of police agencies; and report all pertinent findings and recommendations to this Association for dissemination to police agencies.
“Capt. Freeman has over 36 years of law enforcement experience encompassing his service time in Texas, New Mexico and now Arizona,” AJPD Chief Thomas E. Kelly said in the release. “He currently serves as the department’s Administrative/Support Services commander and I feel that this appointment will assist in the further development of the AJPD. In this role he will see firsthand the many issues facing our nation’s police agencies while assisting in IACP’s role in the assessment of best practices. This is another opportunity for our agency to expand and enhance police services to our community and state. I congratulate him in his desire to participate in this professional endeavor,” he said.
“It is an honor for me to serve as a subject matter expert and represent the City of Apache Junction on this important committee,” Capt. Freeman previously stated, according to the release. “It will allow me the opportunity to contribute and to learn ‘best practices’ within police organizations as it relates to overall administration of how we operate to serve the public.”
Capt. Freeman’s appointment will be effective until 2019. To learn more about the IACP, its mission, and the work it does to support law enforcement, visit www.iacp.org.