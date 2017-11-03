206 entered Apache Junction Halloween festival contests

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank the citizens of Apache Junction for participating in our annual Halloween festival. At this year’s festival, parks and recreation provided many activities for the kids such as a hot air balloon, bounce houses, a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest and a Howl-o-ween canine costume contest. The city’s annual Halloween Festival was 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.
The Halloween festival also featured 16 local nonprofit organizations and local businesses that contributed to the event by providing food and games to the kids. Apache Junction Parks and Recreation focuses on creating community through people, parks, and programs and our local organizations and businesses help to make that possible. We would like to send a huge thank you to all of the groups and volunteers who participated in our event this year.
The community participants really stepped up this year by submitting numerous original and creative costumes and pumpkins into our contests. We had a total of 206 community members enter our Halloween festival contests this year. Congratulations to all of the contest winners.
We would also like to thank the Apache Junction Police Department for bringing the 15th Annual Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods event to the park.
Costume contest winners:
- 2 and younger: First place, Ian Byington; second place, Scarlett Ward; and third place, Taylor O’Brian
- 3 and 4 year olds: First place, Keoni Celis-Iupeli; second place, Aria Schmitz; and third place, Zoe Osborne
- 5 and 6 year olds: First place, Dodge Evenson; second place, Mason Dockery; and third place, Micheal Vega
- 7 and 8 year olds: First place, Jackie Beazley; second place, Joey Keller; and third place, Robert Lancaster
- 9 and 10 year olds: First place, Graham Fish; second place, Allister Duarte; and third place, Ena Kanner
- 11 and 12 year olds: First place, Brook Wold; second place, Gracie Simpson; and third place, Emily Hare
- 13 and older: First place, Elora Foxx; second place, Ariana Foxx; and third place, Jen Fish
- Family: First place, Fish Family; second place, Krehbiel Family; and third place, Duarte Family
Pumpkin carving contest winners:
- Best overall adult pumpkin- Lois Sanders
- Best overall kids pumpkin – Ethan Fish
- Howl-o-ween canine costume contest winners:
- Cutest canine- Sheri Bishop with Brandy
- Most original canine- Brandon Donahue with Jake
- Best group (owner and canine) – Alexis Miller with Sassy
For more information on this program or other programs and services, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
Editor’s note; JJ Underwood is the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department’s recreation coordinator and can be reached at junderwood@ajcity.net.