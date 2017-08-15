HISTORY HAPPENS HERE: Veterans’ Memorial Plaza plaque dedicated in 1993

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series features old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image was taken by Independent staffer Richard Dyer and the image ran in the June 9-15, 1993 edition on page 1.
The original caption reads: A NEW ADDITION AT CITY GAZEBO. A veteran reads the inscription and hundreds of names on a 3-by-6-feet plaque recognizing citizens who funded work on the Veterans’ Memorial Park gazebo at city hall. Mayor Thomas Damiano and Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Bell unveiled the new $1,100 plaque before the council meeting June 1. It will replace the brass name plates on the bricks of the gazebo that are in disrepair and will be removed. A star is placed next to each veteran who donated money to fund the Veterans’ Memorial Park.
The Veterans’ Memorial Park is still at the northeast corner of Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard.
According to Liz Langenbach, parks and recreation director, the park was originally dedicated on May 13, 1982.
“Jeff Bell, our former director…he partnered with several of the vet’s organizations that were here locally,” Ms. Langenbach said. “They erected the gazebo and added a lot of the plaques.”
“This park was the first to be built in the area since the city became incorporated,” she said, in an e-mail.
“That area has been utilized for small weddings,” Ms. Langenbach said in a phone interview. “That’s where we used to hold our small concerts in the parks.”
“The reason I feel that we should have a veterans’ memorial park – that freedom isn’t free,” Mike Ferguson, the executive director of Apache Junction Community Veterans’ Center, said. He lost both legs in the Vietnam War. “We have the highest veteran population in Pinal county,” he said.
Mr. Ferguson said that having the park is a nice, subtle way to show the veterans that the city remembers to honor them. Veterans can take their family or meet up with friends to reminisce he said.
The city also honored those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the gazebo, Ms. Langenbach said.
“It’s not utilized as much as it used to be, once we got some of the other parks and a lot of other spaces,” she said.
“We have had quite a few (ceremonies),” Mr. Ferguson said. “Not as many as we should have.”
With the creation of Flatiron Community Park, 180 N. Apache Trail, the concerts will be moving over there, except for the month of October when the park will have over-seeding done, according to Ms. Langenbach.
The artist playing in the October is The Forresters. They are a variety rock group, according to Ms. Langenbach. The concert will be held at the Veterans’ Memorial Gazebo at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.