History Happens Here: Sales tax increase over the years

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image was taken by then Independent staffer Jim Files and the image ran in the Sept. 15-21, 1993, issue on page 1.
The original caption reads: DEEP IN THE HEART OF TAXES. This sign at the local Walgreens store dramatizes the dilemma of many Apache Junction businesses. Located just on the west side of Meridian Drive, the city limits of Apache Junction, the Walgreens store only has to charge 5.5 percent sales tax while Apache Junction stores on the east side of the street have to charge 8 percent tax as of Sept. 1. A judge will hear arguments Sept. 20 on a request from a local citizens group for an injunction to halt collection of the tax.”
According to Al Bravo, public information officer for the city of Apache Junction, sales tax in the city limits is now 9.1 percent.
To get the total tax, add up state, plus county, plus city. If it is an unincorporated area, then just state and county.
“So if you buy something in Pinal County, the sales tax would be 6.7 percent but in the city, it’s 9.1.” Mr. Bravo said in an e-mail. “The tax in Maricopa County is 0.7 percent. So at the Walgreen’s in question, the sales tax should be 6.3 percent.
The store has been in it’s location since the early 90s according to store manager Al Bessie.
“Like ‘91 or 92,” he said. “I believe early in that area.”
The sign in 1993 advertised river tubes at a cost of $6.99.
“I’m not sure our store doesn’t do river tubes any more,” Colton Doucet, a manager for the Walgreens, said. “The only one that does is on Power and Thomas.”
The photo was held off a little bit, so that the present day sign could be read.
Tricare is a medical insurance program offered to military members and their families, according to www.tricare.mil.
