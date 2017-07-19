History Happens Here in AJ: Valley National Bank then, Chase now

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image was taken by Independent staffer Richard Dyer and the image ran in the May 4-11, 1993 edition on page 11.
The original caption reads: OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW. The sign at the Valley National Bank in Apache Junction — used since the branch opened in 1976 — was removed recently. It will be replaced with one for the company’s new name, Bank One. “Be sure to say she didn’t want to come down,” Beth Brown, local branch banking service specialist, said, referring to the workers’ repeated tries to wrench it from its moorings. They cut the sign post with a torch only to find it was a collar with another post inside. Ms. Brown and two other local branch officials watched as the sign was removed. They were: Rose Thompson, branch manager and Lupe Hermans, customer service manager.
The bank’s building has been around since 1976.
“It is amazing that we still have a bit of a connection to old Arizona with Chase on the Trail. It used to be Bank One and before that was Valley National Bank, an iconic institution in our state for decades,” Al Bravo, public information officer for the city said in an e-mail.
Janine Solley, economic director for the city of Apache Junction, said in an e-mailed statement that it is important to have such a well-known chain in the community.
“Virtually every resident, business owner or community visitor may have a need to utilize the services of a reliable, trustworthy, and convenient financial institution. The city of Apache Junction has been very fortunate to have Chase, a national bank, as a recognizable brand and quality financial service provider in our community for decades,” she said.
Kyle Kristick has been branch manager at the location for one and a half years.
“July of 2004, Bank One became Chase.” Mr. Kristick said. “It went from Valley National Bank to Bank One in April of ‘92. The signage would have changed after that.”
According to an April 28, 1976 issue of the Apache Sentinel, the banking office was opened on May 3. The branch, at the time was the 165th branch of Valley National Bank and was the second branch they had in Apache Junction.
Mr. Kristick said recently the team was recently remodeling and found a copy of that 1976 issue of the Sentinel.
“I got it, and I’m like ‘you know not every branch has history like this one. Not every area of town has history like this town,” he said. “So I framed it and it is behind our teller line.”