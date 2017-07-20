History Happens Here in AJ: Tainted soil then addition to Goldfield now

History, oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image was taken by Independent staffer Richard H. Dyer and the image ran in the Jan. 4-10, 1989, edition on page 14.
The original caption reads: TAINTED SOIL. In December, Magma Copper, of Superior, began removing more than 1,800 tons of cyanide- and lead-tainted soil dumped four miles northeast of Apache Junction in 1986 by a now defunct Mesa refinery. On a field trip to the dump site in September, contractors vying to be awarded a $240,000 bid for removing the tainted material inspected the banana-shaped mountain of soil about 100 yards south of Goldfield Ghost Town. The pile stood more than 20 feet high and was estimated to have 1,000 to 1,300 cubic yards in volume — enough to fill 58 swimming pools that are 10 feet deep, 30 feet long and 20 feet wide.
The soil, according to the caption, would have been dumped on the site two years before Goldfield Mayor Bob Schoose bought the property.
According to a previous article from the Independent, the soil was also contaminated with arsenic, cadmium, mercury, copper and zinc. City officials had asked for the soil to be removed for two years because of groundwater concerns, according to the article.
Goldfield Ghost Town, 4650 N. Mammoth Mine Road, opened for business in 1988. According to its website, http://goldfieldghosttown.com, the town started in 1892 and got its first post office in 1893. For a five-year span there were 1500 people living in the town of Goldfield. The Post Office shut down in November 1898, according to the site. The town had a second revival in the 1920’s when a new vein of gold was found, but again the town only lasted about five years.
In the new photo, the Goldfield water tower is noticeably absent. It has been moved closer to the entrance. Many new buildings have been reconstructed on the site. According to the website, the first reconstruction that Mr. Shoose did was the mining tunnel, then the photo shop, general store, Mammoth Saloon and the Goldfield Museum. Later the current brothel, bakery, jail and others were added.