History Happens Here in AJ: Sign installed for Lost Dutchman Days

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
The first image, taken by then Independent staffer Robert Kropp, ran in the Feb. 22-28, 1989, issue on page 2. The sign was hung for the 25th Annual Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo and Festival which ran Feb. 24-26, 1989.
The original photo caption reads: “SIGNS OF THE TIMES: Keith Hilgendorft (left) of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Doug Dobson of the Public Works Department watch Al Riendeau of Triax Cablevision fasten down a vinyl Lost Dutchman Days display sign across the Apache Trail near Meridian Road. The banner sign was one of two display signs advertising the upcoming community event to motorists entering and leaving Apache Junction, The banners were made by Steve Leach Signs and cost to make them were donated to the chamber by Keith Stachar at Ironwood Self Storage, Sandie Smith at Copperstate Trading Post, Chuck Golzio at Desert Liquors and Video Vision, Paul Connolly of Connolly Realty and resident Jerry Burgess. The three-day Lost Dutchman Days celebration begins this Friday and runs through the weekend.”
The present day photo was taken May 24. Looking east down Apache Trail, one can see the addition of a right-turn lane and landscaping, including trees, in the center median strip. The 54th Lost Dutchman Days will be hosted in February 2018.
Editor’s note: If you have any old photographs that would interesting to recreate, e-mail them to agrainey@newszap.com for consideration. Include any information that you have about the photo subject and content.