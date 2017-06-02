History Happens Here in AJ: Q-Fresh then, antique market now

History, oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image was taken by current staffer Richard H. Dyer and the image ran in the May 2-8, 1990, issue of the Apache Junction Independent.
The original caption reads: SIGN OF THE ‘Q’: Bayless Markets, owned by Arizona Supermarkets, is changing its name and image as of May 2. Workers replaced the old AJ Bayless sign last week with the store’s new name: “‘Q-Fresh’ Quality Food Markets. Hundreds of reduced prices called Q-SAVERS will be featured daily throughout the store.”
The building 300 Apache Trail, is now Patterns of The Past Antique Mall. The antique mall opened Oct. 1, 1995, according to store owner Eric Thomas. The store is 11,200 square feet in present day. The space that Patterns of the Past occupies, was three stores at one point in time, according to Mr. Thomas, but was only one storefront when Patterns of the Past came into the space. There are three different delivery bays in the back, Mr. Thomas said. Also in the front of the store, there are different bricks, where the old stores’ entries and windows would have been. Between being Q-Fresh and Patterns of the Past, the store was a Bashas’ grocery store, according to Apache Junction public information officer, Al Bravo.
Editor’s note: If you have any old photographs that you believe would interesting to recreate in this way, send them to agrainey@newszap.com for consideration. Include any information that you have including when and where the photo was taken.