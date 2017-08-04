History Happens Here in AJ: Mountain View tie-in U.S. 60; Gravel then, paved now

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image was taken by then Independent staffer Ray Streib and the image ran in the May 27-June 2, 1987, edition on page 15.
The original caption reads: “WORKING BUT WHERE?: Road crews worked on Mountain View Road last week but were further north than this curve near U.S. Highway 60. Pinal County Supervisor Jmmy Karam said the paving, including the U.S. 60 tie-in, will be done by July 15. He blamed delays in the project, which began last October on equipment breakdowns, sick leave and vacations of employees, lack of funds and county crews that must maintain roads as well as build them.”
The old photo includes a gravel stretch of road that did not connect into the U.S. 60 at the time.
Now, one can exit the highway with a left exit and head north on Mountain View Road.
The speed limit, which had been lowered because of the road work, is now 45 mph.
The road is now in city limits.
“While Mountain View was a point of entry into the community, now we know a majority of those coming into the city enter on Apache Trail, State Route 88 from the northeast or Old West Highway from the southeast. As such, we have ‘monument signs’ welcoming all visitors to Apache Junction at those entry points.” Apache Junction Public Information Officer, Al Bravo said in an e-mailed response to questions.