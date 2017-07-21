History Happens Here in AJ: Laying penetration oil then pavement now

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image is a file image that ran in the Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 1986 issue of the Independent on page 12.
The original caption reads: LAYING IT DOWN: Penetration oil was sprayed on Mountain View Road last Tuesday. The section of Mountain View between Pioneer Street and Superstition Boulevard was being worked on by Pinal County.
According to the article that accompanied the photo, Jimmy Karam, then Pinal County supervisor, had been working on getting the road paved since he became the supervisor 10 years ago.
According to Apache Junction city engineer, Emile Schmid, that portion of the street is county land still.
“From Superstition to at least Teepee,” Mr. Schmid said. “And then we’ve got a little piece from Teepee to Pioneer about 350 feet that I believe would be within the city.”
According to Pinal County road maintenance in an e-mailed response to questions, “(The) county does not have record retention back to 1986 for manpower and equipment. The road itself may have taken a few months to build.”
The penetration oil preps an area for a chip seal, Mr. Schmid said.
“A chip seal usually you have some type of really small rocks, chips and you mix it with some type of a tar material,” Mr. Schmid said. “Then they put this blanket of chip and tar down to cover a dirt surface. The purpose is to provide a better road surface to drive on, less dust as opposed to driving on a dirt surface.”
Pinal County road maintenance provided that, “The chip seal itself would have been done in two days.”
The cost of the project was $46,000, according to the article.
“Putting down a chip seal is a lot more cost effective than putting a full paved road down,” Mr. Schmid said.
According to the 1986 article, in addition to the paving, they added a few culverts at washes that cross Mountain View Road.
“It is fascinating to see how the boundaries of our community have evolved over the years, including Mountain View Road, which makes up part of our eastern border,” Al Bravo, public information officer for the city of Apache Junction said in a e-mail.