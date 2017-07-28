History Happens Here in AJ: Empty land for Circle K then, Leslie’s pool supplies now

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series features old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image was taken by Independent staffer Dean Rhodes and the image ran in the April 1-7, 1987 edition, on page 1.
The original caption reads: CONVENIENCE CORNER?: Circle K wants to install a store that sells gas and liquor at this corner of Broadway and Ironwood Drive. Although Circle K already has zoning to put in a store, the company needs a more intensive classification for the gas and liquor sales. The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission recommended against the rezoning after hearing protests from area residents.
According to the article Circle K wanted to have gas and liquor at it’s corner store, but had to get the zoning changed from local commercial to intensive general commercial.
The request was denied by the city due to concerns over proximity to the then Superstition Mountain Elementary School, a preschool and single-family homes in the area, the article said.
According to an e-mail from Rudy Esquivias, “in 1985 the property was rezoned to C-2 (Local Commercial District) for a multi-occupant retail and business building and a couple of commercial pads.
According to Mr. Esquivias, “Obviously, that plan was never realized. In the early 2000’s the north end of the property was developed with the four-occupancy building that is there today.”
That now multi-suite building which includes a large store front for Leslie’s Pool Supplies.
“This has been open since March,” store manager Aaron Kessler said. “Before that, I believe it was a school, like a computer school, and before that a pharmacy.”
According to the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce’s website, Leslie’s Pool Supplies had an official ribbon cutting ceremony on April 21.
The property, according to the Pinal County assessors office is, 6380 square feet. The property is owned by More Broadway Ironwood LLC out of Glendale, Arizona.