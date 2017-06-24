1992-2022: Committee begins work on celebrating centennial of naming of Apache Junction

A committee set up to beautify the city’s focal point on the northeast corner of North and West Apache Trail has changed its focus over the years and is now planning a centennial celebration honoring the naming of Apache Junction.
A Focal Point and Tourism Committee meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.
Anyone interested in helping with the planning may attend, Jeff Serdy, Focal Point and Tourism Committee chairman, said.
“So we’ll probably call for volunteers. We may need a bigger venue. We can scoot a bunch of chairs in there,” Mr. Serdy, also mayor of Apache Junction, said in a June 20 interview.
Committee member Tess Nesser said George C. Curtis came up with the name of Apache Junction.
“When I discovered George Cleveland Curtis founded Apache Junction Aug. 21, 1922, I said, ‘Whoa, Wait a minute. You know, nobody ever talks about this,’” she said in a June 20 interview.
She recalled bringing it up with city officials and how Mr. Serdy enlisted the help of his focal point and tourism committee.
“At our last meeting – two weeks ago – we kind of started jotting down thoughts of what things maybe to do, which direction to head this. It’s not too early to start with the thought process,” Ms. Nesser said. “We’d like to possibly make it a year-long event.”
If it’s a year-long event, the centennial celebration could be incorporated in Apache Junction’s annual activities, committee member Braden Jacob Biggs said in a June 20 interview.
“We talked about instead of making it a week or a month, actually doing a full year and finding ways to incorporate it into the different events like when parks and rec does their events or the Lost Dutchman Marathon, that’s a great opportunity. We have the rodeo. So whatever the theme is going to be, just find ways to centralize the theme throughout the year and kind of make it a year-long event where we’re incorporating businesses, we’re incorporating the community,” he said.
“So when Aug. 21 comes around, we then have this huge celebration but we’ve done events leading up to it so it doesn’t seem like it just sprung together. And then we can really draw out the crowd for that and I think there is a great way to draw-in the community, draw in business support and keep that going,” Mr. Biggs said.
Ms. Nesser said a pamphlet or coffee-table book could be designed for the celebration.
Posters and other memorabilia could travel around town for a year, staying a month at a time at various venues, Mr. Serdy said.
“There’s 50 books that tell all about the Dutchman and what happened in the 1800s. We’re beyond that. We’re 1922 on. What was going in World War II here in Apache Junction? What was going when the school was being planned and who was the first mayor and why?” Mr. Serdy said. “Who all stayed at the Grand Hotel?”
A Curtis family member could be grand marshal of a parade, he said.
“The parade will be big. We’d like to get somebody from the family to be the grand marshal,” Mr. Serdy said.
Ms. Nesser hopes a lot of local residents attend the meeting.
“Anybody who wants to be involved, just come to the meetings. You don’t have to join or do anything. We’re just totally an unofficial group of people who live, work, play and pray in Apache Junction. Some and get involved in the community and this group,” she said.
The Focal Point and Tourism Committee generally meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce. For information, go to https://www.facebook.com/Apache-Jct-Focal-Point-Tourism-1219590524796609/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com