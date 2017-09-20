43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Sept. 25, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Sept. 25, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Pinal County School Dstrict Reorganization Committee will hold a public meeting Oct. 1 at Apache Junction Elementary School; and an Apache Junction Volunteer Fire Department official denied claims made in a daily newspaper’s article that funds were to be donated to fund bike pathways.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
