43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Sept. 18, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Sept. 17, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce board was told by the Mesa Citizens Bikeway Committee chairman that Apache Junction wouldn’t have to wait until it is a city to have a bikeways system; and the Apache Junction Rotary Club is seeking men ages 25-35 who are not in the club for a Rotary-sponsored exchange trip to India.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
Read more about Apache Junction’s history at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/history/