43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Sept. 11, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Sept. 11, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: The Muscular Dystrophy radio-thon held in Apache Junction on labor Day raised $3,800 for the charity; officials gathered Sept. 9 for ground-breaking ceremonies marking the beginning of construction of additions to the Apache Junction High School; and plans are underway for an inaugural Hawaiian luau to be held at the Apache Junction Elks Lodge on Sept. 21.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
