43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Oct. 30, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 30, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Members of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce were told by the chief engineer for the Superstition Freeway that the freeway probably won’t reach Apache Junction until around 1983; and Susan Sloan was chosen to represent Apache Junction as the community’s queen over the three-day Lost Dutchman Days festivities and will represent the community throughout the year at rodeos and parades.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
