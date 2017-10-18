43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Oct. 23, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 23, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: The chief engineer for the Superstition Freeway was slated to speak at the Oct. 24 Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce meeting on the latest plans and progress of the freeway, which will go directly south of Apache Junction; and 50 teenagers from Apache Junction, Mesa and Superior were rounded up by Pinal County sheriff’s deputies with 13 adults at a desert beer party north of McKellips Road and west of OK Corral Road.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
