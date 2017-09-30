43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Oct. 2, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 2, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: “Auntie Litter” is to attend an interscholastic trash meet, complete with beer can throws, fast broom sweep-up contests and more at the Apache Junction Plaza; and three Lost Dutchman Days queen candidates were chosen from a field of 12 hopefuls at the P&M Trail Riders Arena.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
Read more about Apache Junction’s history at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/history/