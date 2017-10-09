43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Oct. 16, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Oct. 16, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: The John Calvin United Presbyterian Church in Apache Junction has contracted with the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens to provide an information and referral service for senior citizens in this part of the county; and the Apache Junction High School Prospectors football team rolled over Payson, 33-7.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
