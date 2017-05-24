43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on May 29, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the May 29, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Construction of a new Pinal County building in Apache Junction to house a new sheriff’s office is expected to start in July. It is to cost $200,000 and is to be constructed just north of the existing county complex on Ocotillo Street. Also, Velda Rose United Methodist Church is to host an annual awards program where choir certificates, pins and trophies are to be presented.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
