43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on May 15, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the May 15, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Members of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce board of directors heard several proposals that could directly influence chamber membership including increasing annual membership dues and sponsored group insurance available to chamber members.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
