43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on June 12, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the June 12, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: A fire at the Apacheland dump brought two units of the Apache Junction Volunteer Fire Department to the scene but they couldn’t reach the fire. Two pieces of Pinal County heavy equipment, a road grader and a front-end loader, were dispatched to the scene to cut a road for fire equipment. The fire, which burned about 4 acres, was brought under control after about three hours.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
Read more about Apache Junction’s history at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/history/