43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on July 31, 1974
File photo
Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the July 31, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: The Arizona State Land Department Board of Appeals denied a request by the Maricopa Board of Supervisors to lease acreage south of Apache Junction for a sanitary landfill.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.