43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on July 3, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the July 3, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Plans for Dinosaur Mountain, a large planned community to be located on 1,625 acres approximately 7 miles east of Apache Junction, were revealed at the Pinal County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Construction is slated to begin in early 1975. The subdivision is slated to have 14,310 residents.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
