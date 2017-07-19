43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on July 24, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the July 24, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Many of the buildings on the Apache Junction High School campus have been getting a fresh coat of paint inside and outside during the summer vacation. Several district employees have been working as painters this summer.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
