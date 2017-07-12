43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on July 17, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the July 17, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Pinal County supervisors approved a tentative operating budget of $16,941,767.82 for the 1974-75 fiscal year. It represents an increase of $3,136,913.47 over last year’s budget.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
