43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on July 10, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the July 10, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: The Pinal County sheriff is seeking a total operating budget of $1,131,603, the largest in the history of the department, and a $391,603 increase over last year.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
