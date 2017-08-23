43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Aug. 28, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Aug. 28, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Thousands of gallons of water shot into the air during a testing session of the latest piece of equipment to be added to the Apache Junction Volunteer Fire Department – a Ward-LaFrance fire truck that can pump 1,250 gallons of water per minute.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
