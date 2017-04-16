43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on April 17, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the April 17, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Fourth-grade students at Apache Junction Elementary School competed in Olympics games as [art of their study unit on Greece; and a special election is to be held April 23 for the sale of $3 million in bonds to purchase land and build a new elementary school and for additional classrooms at the high school.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
