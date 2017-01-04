43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Jan. 9, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Jan. 9. 1973 Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Frightened officials from local schools, as well as sheriff’s deputies, issued a warning to parents to be sure to notify school officials if they ever remove their child from the school grounds during school hours. There had been an all-out search for an Apache Junction elementary school student after a mother took her child from school to go shopping.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
