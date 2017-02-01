43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Feb. 6, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Feb. 6, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Construction of the Ted De Grazia Superstition Mountain Gallery and Museum in the Superstition Mountain foothills got underway this week with the arrival of De Grazia’s construction engineer. The new gallery and museum is to be built of native rock and slump-block materials.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
