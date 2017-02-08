43 years ago this week in Apache Junction, on Feb. 13, 1974

Forty-three years ago this week the top news stories for the Feb. 13, 1974, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Apache Junction volunteer firemen, disturbed over some provisions contained in a proposed HB 2037 on changing the operation of volunteer fire departments, have invited its sponsor to meet with the public.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
Read more about Apache Junction’s history at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/history/