Videos of Dr. Krista Anderson at April 5 forum

Dr. Krista Anderson, executive director of special education in Scottsdale Unified School District, is a finalist in the search for a new Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent. Here she answers questions posed by individuals at a parents and residents forum April 5 at the Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Center. Also on the stage is Steve Highlen of the Arizona School Boards Association, which is assisting AJUSD in its search for a new superintendent. (Videos by Richard H. Dyer. Independent Newspapers)
Dr. Anderson answers “What does Arizona need to do to improve being nearly at the bottom of the education system nationwide?” in a video taken from the back of the room:
Dr. Anderson answers a question on the four-day school week:
Dr. Anderson answers the question, “I know that you previously worked at an A+ school. Can you tell me if it already was a A+ school or did you assist in getting it to be an A+ school and what steps would you take to get our school to an A+ school?”:
Dr. Anderson answers two questions in the following video. The first is on suicides and the second (starting at about 1:37) is “How would you not only maintain but increase student enrollment? Give three examples please”:
