Videos from Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade

Two F-16s and two F-35s out of Luke Air Force Base provided the flyover at the Nov. 11 Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Apache Junction High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps members followed by the Apache Junction High School Marching Band at the Nov. 11 Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Superstition Horsemen’s Association members at the Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Apache Junction Mounted Rangers on horseback and driving all-terrain vehicles at the Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
The annual Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade began at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Phelps Drive and headed west on Apache Trail, turning south onto Gold Drive then east onto Apache Trail and ended at Phelps Drive.
