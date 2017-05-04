Students learn dangers of distracted driving
Firefighter Jay Nelson works to stabilize student actor Will Cooper’s neck. Will was knocked unconscious in the mock crash to show students how firefighters respond. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Inanda Allison, a student from the AJHS drama department, was “killed” in the mock crash. Firefighters Dan Elliott, left, John Walka, right, work to get the back doors off the car. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Calysta Harshman playing one of the victims who was able to walk away from the scene, shakes student actor Will Cooper, but he was knocked unconscious in the mock crash. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Capt. Brian Logsdon left, gives the actors a few words of advice while he and two other firefighters, including Jay Nelson roll the car onto the stage, Capt. Joe Garcia looks on. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Inanda Allison, left, and Anne Anderson, right, sit in the damaged car, waiting for it to be rolled onto the stage.
Anne Anderson holds her hair back so that her make up can be done. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Inanda Allison takes her place on the front of the car. Inanda, was killed in the crash. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Tina Gerola, shows Anne Anderson how she needs to pose during the mock crash. Anne was injured in the crash, but was able to walk away. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Ryle Loftis takes scissors to Anne Anderson’s dress. Anne played the driver of the car in the mock crash. All the actors made their clothes ripped and make-up done to look like bloody gashes on their faces and bodies. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Inanda Allison, left and Anne Anderson, right, filmed a short snapchat video that SFMD posted to their social media accounts. This year social media played a big role in the discussion. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Capt. Brian Logsdon uses the jaws of life to distress the car even further before it was put on the stage for the mock crash, while firefighter Dan Elliott looks on. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Firefighter Jay Nelson precuts portions of the top of the car using the jaws of life tool, so that when they get the car on the stage, they will have an easier time getting the roof off. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Capt. Brian Logsdon picks glass off the back seat of the car that the student actors will get into. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Firefirefighter Jackie Anderson, left helps, passenger Calysta Harshman away from the scene of the mock accident. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Anne Anderson playing the driver, closes her eyes against the bright lights of the battalion chief’s truck, while firefighter Jay Nelson helps move her away from the car. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Paramedic Clint Musgrave, left, Firefighter Jay Nelson, middle, and EMT Sarah Koupal, right, transport student actor Will Cooper on a stretcher. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Firefighter Jackie Anderson speaks to student actor Calysta Harshman. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Firefighter Jackie Anderson covers student actor Inanda Allison with a sheet, because she was "killed" in the mock crash. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Apache Junction High School students on April 27 learned the dangers of distracted driving with a mock crash put on by Superstition Fire and Medical District. The mock crash was in the performing arts center at the high school. Students from the drama department at the high school were “victims” in the car crash. First the students watched a video, then heard a mock dispatch call, then the curtains opened and showed a smashed car with the four patients in it. The firefighters then responded to the crash and worked to free the victims. Students were then encouraged to post their reactions to the crash to social media using the hashtag #AJmakeyourchoice.
