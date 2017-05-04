Students learn dangers of distracted driving

Apache Junction High School students on April 27 learned the dangers of distracted driving with a mock crash put on by Superstition Fire and Medical District. The mock crash was in the performing arts center at the high school. Students from the drama department at the high school were “victims” in the car crash. First the students watched a video, then heard a mock dispatch call, then the curtains opened and showed a smashed car with the four patients in it. The firefighters then responded to the crash and worked to free the victims. Students were then encouraged to post their reactions to the crash to social media using the hashtag #AJmakeyourchoice.

