Photos: Purple Heart Day marked in Apache Junction
Military veterans organizations and the city of Apache Junction marked Purple Heart Day with a ceremony Aug. 7 on the northwest corner of North Apache Trail and West Apache Trail, across from the Focal Point. At top, many in attendance pose under the flag poles. Above, Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy stands by a large Purple Heart. Bel0w, a color guard attended. More photos can be seen at the city of Apache Junction’s Flickr account. Learn more about the Military Order of the Purple Heart at www.purpleheart.org.
