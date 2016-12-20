“Caught this Monday the 12th from my back patio near Goldfield and Superstition,” Apache Junction photographer Kurt Kalusa said in an e-mail of a photo of the moon over the Superstitions.
“Enjoying the unforgettable view at Granite Reef, Salt River,” photograph Jesse E. Jurrens said in an e-mail.
Apache Junction photographer Janine Seis snapped this photo in April. “I live at Meridian Manor... This is what I woke up to on (a) Monday morning. I think they are just gorgeous the way the sun was shining on them. Alas, they lasted only one day but there are more buds that will hopefully open,” she wrote in an e-mail.
“I was driving along Goldfield Road in Apache Junction when I spotted this coyote that seemed to pause and wait for me to take its picture before disappearing into the brush,” photographer J. Margaret Chavez said in an e-mail.
“If this little fellow had not moved, I would not have seen him – he blended in perfectly with the desert gravel. I turned him loose where I found him and could not find him again,” Gold Canyon photographer Jerry Jordan said in an e-mail.
“As I was outside hoping to capture some pictures of lightning, this hummingbird was puffing out his feathers on a cool rainy day right out our back door,” Gold Canyon photographer Summer Beastrom said in an e-mail.
“This picture was taken while exploring the hill behind our home in Mountainbrook the day after a rain. A nice assortment of wildlife commutes on this hill each day,” photographer Ryan Anderson said in an e-mail.
“This visitor to our yard wasn’t sure whether or not to use the ladder to visit our little javelina,” photographer Mary Namovice of Mountainbrook said in an e-mail.
A photograph of curious quail with a gopher snake was snapped by Apache Junction photographer Michael VanTrojen. “You would think the quail would stay away but they were quite interested,” he said in an e-mail.
“Took advantage of the beautiful view of the Superstition Mountains from the top of Silly Mountain today (Sept. 26). The cloudy weather made for a beautiful hike just a short 15 minutes from my home in Apache Junction,” photographer Kandace Drews said in an e-mail. The Jack Russell Terrier (the one standing) is Hope and the one lying down is Chappie. He is an Australian Shepherd. They are also known as the ProspectorPups on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, she wrote.
“Lookin’ out my back door at Balboa Road, Gold Canyon, on Sept. 5,” photographer Steve Curtis said in an e-mail.
“Roadrunner checking out his reflection in the gazing ball in my yard,” Apache Junction photographer Don DeWitt said in an e-mail.
“The lizard that lives outside our bedroom window,” Apache Junction photographer Toni Crismon said in an e-mail.
Apache Junction photographer Avette Torrente-Warrior snapped the above on June 10 in front of the Apache Junction Multi-Generational center, 1035 N Idaho Road.
Apache Junction photographer Sylvia Davidson snapped a photo of her “Queen of the Night” cactus in her front yard. “It always has many flowers to enjoy and it is just so stunning people stop and take pictures of it. It is a night bloomer and I can catch pics of it in the early morning hour,” she said in an e-mail.
“Enclosed are two photos I took of a couple of coyotes that were playing in my back yard in Apache Junction. I counted four coyotes all together,” Gayle Sliva of Wesla-Hayden Photography said in an e-mail.
A wild horse crossing the Salt River, snapped by Apache Junction photographer Joanne Titus.
“This beautiful cactus flower was the highlight of our cactus garden this year. Beautiful color and vibrant,” Apache Junction photographer Jeanie Teyechea said in an e-mail.
A photo of birds near Roosevelt Lake was taken by Apache Junction photographer Bob Holt. “Mary and I had decided to take a day trip over to Roosevelt Lake. While driving around the lake we came upon this tree and it caught our eye. As we got closer we noticed several birds along with their nests up in the branches. One parental pair had several young and they were all sitting close to one another. Such a wonderful peaceful encounter,” Mr. Holt wrote in an e-mail.
“Here is a photo I took of the latest batch of baby round-tailed squirrels frolicking outside our front door in Apache Junction,” photographer Bill Dellinges said in an e-mail.
Apache Junction photographer Troy Coombs snapped a photo of a bobcat wit the Superstitions in the background. “This was taken with a flip phone camera close to Goldfield Road and U.S. Highway 60,” he wrote in an e-mail.
“Argentine Giant cactus blossom at night. It had the fragrance of an Easter lily and was the only blossom that survived. The rest were eaten by some bunny,” Apache Junction photographer Dana Chapman said of her photo.
“I took these photos of wild horses cooling off in the Salt River while I was out kayaking,” Apache Junction photographer Joanne Titus said in an e-mail.
“This little antelope squirrel is looking for a seed pod, finds it and enjoys it. It’s amazing how they can climb up and down the cactus,” Gold Canyon photographer Jerry Jordan said in an e-mail.
“I took this picture at the Salt River,” Apache Junction photographer Joanne Titus said in an e-mail.
“The Turkey Vulture (aka known as the Turkey Buzzard) is one of the most abundant birds in Arizona. This particular Turkey Vulture was sitting atop a pole on Goldfield Road near Old West Highway,” Apache Junction photographer J. Margaret Chavez wrote in an e-mail.
“A baby quail and bunny sharing breakfast,” Apache Junction photographer Dana Chapman said of the above photo.
Dan Laakso photographed what he called an Anna’s Hummingbird “with attitude” sitting in a grapefruit tree that he could see from his kitchen window at his home in Apache Junction.
Photographer Bob Bogart photographed these daisies in the front yard of his home in Apache Junction.
Candace Hughes photographed these quail eggs she found in the backyard of her Apache Junction home this summer.
Staff photographer, Arianna Grainey captured this rolling haboob on Friday, Oct.16 outside of the Independent offices.
Larry Raymond snapped this photo of a mule deer visiting his home Dec. 10 in Mountainbrook Village in Gold Canyon.
