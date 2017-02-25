Photos: 2017 Lost Dutchman Days team-roping action

Feb 25th, 2017 · by , · Comments:

 

Some of the team-roping competitions for the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo were held Thursday. Feb. 23, at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, Tomahawk Road and Superstition Boulevard. Learn more about the rodeo and associated events at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/sports/2017-lost-dutchman-days-guide/.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie