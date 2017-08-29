Photo: Memorial in Gold Canyon cleaned after it was vandalized a second time
(Photo special to the Independent, by Joshua Haselhorst)
Local residents worked to clean up a memorial for the Jefferson Davis Highway at U.S. Highway 60 at Peralta Road in Gold Canyon. It had been tarred and feathered Aug. 16 or 17 (see http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/memorial-near-gold-canyon-cleaned-by-local-man/) and cleaned up. Then someone spray-painted it. At left are some of the people who cleaned it the second time. “The big boy is Cameron Haselhorst. The little is Ryan Haselhorst. The adult is a guy named Bob. He stayed for two days overnight cleaning and keeping the site protected. I took the photo,” Joshua Haselhorst said.
