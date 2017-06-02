Video: Motorcycles on Main on first Fridays in Mesa, including June 2

Motorcycles are parked and ridden along Main Street in downtown Mesa Friday, March 6, 2015, at Motorcycles on Main, sponsored by Downtown Mesa. At the event – held 6-10 p.m. the first Friday of every month between September and June, according to http://www.downtownmesa.com/motorcyclesonmain/– there is a beer garden, live music, vendors, food and raffles. The road is closed to car traffic and open to bikes, riders and spectators for this family friendly event. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA)
