Mayor proclaims May 21-27 National Public Works Week in Apache Junction

From left, Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy on May 2 presents a proclamation designating the week of May 21-27 as Public Works Week to Brian Gleave, the city’s fleet supervisor The proclamation states, in part, “Whereas, public works services provided in our community are an integral part of our citizens’ everyday lives; and … the support of an informed and understanding citizenry is vital to the efficient operation of public works systems and programs; and … the health, safety and comfort of this community greatly depends on these public works facilities and services; and … the quality and effectiveness of these facilities, as well as their planning, design and construction is vitally dependent upon the efforts and skill of public works officials; and … the efficiency of the qualified and dedicated personnel who staff public works departments is materially influenced by the people’s attitude and understanding of the importance of the work they perform. Now, therefore, be it resolved by the mayor and council of the city of Apache Junction, Arizona, that I, Mayor Jeff Serdy, do hereby proclaim (May 21-27) as National Public Works Week … and call upon all citizens and civic organizations to acquaint themselves with the efforts involved in providing our public works services, and recognize the contributions the public works employees make every day to our health, safety, comfort and quality of life.”
