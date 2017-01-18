Photos: Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo horsemanship competition held for queen titles

The horsemanship portion of the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant was Saturday, Jan. 7, at the rodeo grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. in Apache Junction. Above, Jaelee Mernaugh, competing for junior teen queen, speaks to judges Melissa Drake, Taci Shaffer and Kallie Brannon. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Queen candidate Ashley Issac greets the judges. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Dana Conway, a competitor for senior teen queen, pushes cattle. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Brooke Smith, a competitor for senior teen queen, pushes cattle. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Ms. Smith rides her horse alongside the fence at the rodeo grounds. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Ms. Issac rides her horse alongside the fence at the rodeo grounds. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

