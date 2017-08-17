Video: Jefferson Davis Highway memorial near Gold Canyon tarred and feathered

A memorial for the Jefferson Davis Highway is at U.S. Highway 60 at Peralta Road in Gold Canyon. The Jefferson Davis Highway marker, a Civil War memorial roadside marker, on the southeast corner of U.S. 60 and Peralta Road, was vandalized Aug. 16 or 17, 2017. It appears to have been tarred and feathered. Later, part of it was cleaned off and words were added to the top of the memorial as seen in this video. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
