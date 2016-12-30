Healthy Food Harvest

The Empowerment For Life Foundation, a local non-profit charity, raffled off over 100 turkeys to qualified, low income individuals and families last week. The Foundation is an affiliate of Empowerment Systems, Inc. and a qualifying charitable organization, making donations to purchase the turkeys eligible for a state tax credit, according to a press release. With assistance from the United Food Bank and Safeway stores, the holiday turkeys were distributed as part of the monthly healthy harvest fresh produce distribution at Empowerment Systems, 2066 W. Apache Trail, on Dec. 21 . Jack Beveridge, Empowerment Systems President and CEO, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the donations and many local community volunteers who help with Healthy Harvest every month, especially the support of the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club, Arizona Public Health Association and Imagine East Mesa Elementary.
Healthy Harvest is held every third Wednesday morning of the month at the Center at Empowerment Systems, 2066 W. Apache Trail. Information and appointments can be had by calling 480-367-6937. Empowerment Systems, Inc. is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit Arizona corporation, supporting health education, outreach and wellness programs. In addition to the Center, Empowerment Systems operates the Greater Valley Area Health Education Center under contract with the University of Arizona for workforce development and the AZ Living Well Institute through a contract with the Arizona Department of Health Services to support Chronic Disease Self-Management Education. More information about the organization is available at www.empowermentsystems.org.