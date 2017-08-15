Photo: Guarding the ‘jail’ at Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349 fundraiser
(Photo special to the Independent, by Dennis Mack)
In late July the Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349 hosted a fundraiser with people being sent to “jail” and paying fines for charity to get out. One of the participants was Exalted Ruler Heather McLellan, above, guarding the jail. She was the judge and fine collector. It was all part of the Day of the Cowboy event, which included music and dancing at the lodge, 2455 N. Apache Trail. The lodge raised $1,000 to help purchase animals and support Apache Junction 4-H children in Country Kickers at the Pinal County Fair set for May 2018.
