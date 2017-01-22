Photo, video: Ryan Elowe Superstition Fire and Medical District firefighter of the year

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Superstition Fire and Medical District Firefighter Ryan Elowe, center, received the firefighter of the year award at the Jan. 18 meeting of the district’s board of directors. From left are Assistant Fire Chief Mike Farber, Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois, Mr. Elowe, Assistant Fire Chief Brett Broman and Assistant Fire Chief Jerome Schirmer.
Below is a video of Mr. Broman explaining why Mr. Elowe received the award. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.