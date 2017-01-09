Video: Broadway Trailhead kiosk dedicated by Superstition Area Land Trust

Jan 9th, 2017 · by · Comments:

 

 

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Volunteers from Superstition Area Land Trust on Jan. 4 dedicated a new information kiosk at the Broadway Trailhead for the west end of Lost Goldmine Trail and the south end of Jacob’s Crosscut Trail. Above, from left, are: Ranger Gary Hanna of the Mesa Ranger District, which includes Tonto National Forest; SALT member Caryn Walsh and her children Rumi and Halo; SALT members Carol Parrott, David Ochs, Bill McAfee, Carolyn and Lee Cooper; Charlie Goff, SALT acting president; and SALT member Becky Goff. The trailhead is just east of the intersection of South Holmes Road and East Broadway Avenue, which is several blocks east of the east border of Apache Junction. Below, Mr. Goff explains how SALT partnered with Tonto National Forest Mesa Ranger District and the Pinal County Open Space and Trails Department. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

 

Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie