Video: Broadway Trailhead kiosk dedicated by Superstition Area Land Trust

Volunteers from Superstition Area Land Trust on Jan. 4 dedicated a new information kiosk at the Broadway Trailhead for the west end of Lost Goldmine Trail and the south end of Jacob’s Crosscut Trail. Above, from left, are: Ranger Gary Hanna of the Mesa Ranger District, which includes Tonto National Forest; SALT member Caryn Walsh and her children Rumi and Halo; SALT members Carol Parrott, David Ochs, Bill McAfee, Carolyn and Lee Cooper; Charlie Goff, SALT acting president; and SALT member Becky Goff. The trailhead is just east of the intersection of South Holmes Road and East Broadway Avenue, which is several blocks east of the east border of Apache Junction. Below, Mr. Goff explains how SALT partnered with Tonto National Forest Mesa Ranger District and the Pinal County Open Space and Trails Department. (Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
