Short video: Apache Junction students of the month for August

(Video by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
The following students were recognized as students of the month at the Sept. 12 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting:
- Desert Vista Elementary School: Ciara Anderson and Zane Langenbach
- Four Peaks Elementary School: Logan Carney and Christilyn Trisoliere
- Peralta Trail Elementary School: Aidan Wright and Shana Morin
- Cactus Canyon Junior High School: Princesa Moreno De Santiago and David Tomazin
- Apache Junction High School: Kylie Cann and Gabriel Morris
